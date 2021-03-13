Local veterans share their perspectives of being a woman in the military

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Colonel Melissa Patrick is Master Parachutist. She has jumped out of 65 airplanes.

Sergeant First Class Helyn Stowe was a “door gunner” flying in helicopters.

Patrick and Stowe have a combined 45 years of service in the U.S. Army.

But in those four decades, there were many times they stood out for being the only woman.

“I’d probably have to go back over my entire army career because I was the only woman in the room more often than not,” Patrick said.

Patrick, from Staunton, grew up loving military history and knew she wanted to serve. She joined the military in 1978 spending many years serving overseas before she retired in 2006. When Patrick was commissioned, only 5% of the officers in the U.S. Army were women.

She said there were times she encountered people who didn’t think women belonged in the military.

“My way of dealing with it was to do my best to outperform everybody around me and show that I did belong,” Patrick said.

Like Patrick, Helyn Stowe wanted to serve her country.

Stowe comes from a military family and was the first woman in her family to serve, but she remembers the first few years were hard.

“Sometimes you were invisible. When you had such great ideas, and they could be shot down,” Stowe said.

She worked hard and proved herself.

“I got a lot of ‘Oh, she probably can’t do this,’ and then I got ‘Oh, okay you’re in our team. Good job!’ and that was amazing,” Stowe said.

Stowe was one of the first female engagement team leaders.

Patrick and Stowe said they are proud to see more women serving the country and leading in the military, and hope more will continue to do so.

“I hope that whatever I’ve done in the military and that what I continue to do will pave the way for tiny females like me to stand up and say ‘I can do that,’” Stowe said.

Both Patrick and Stowe remain involved in many military organizations and fundraising efforts.

Stowe has two service dogs, Astro and Zeva, whom she often walks through Staunton.

She said she loves bumping into Patrick when on these walks to chat and be there to support each other.

