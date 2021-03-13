Advertisement

Local veterans share their perspectives of being a woman in the military

There were many times they were the only woman in the group, but they allowed that to be their motivation.
Local veterans share their experience serving as a woman
Local veterans share their experience serving as a woman(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Colonel Melissa Patrick is Master Parachutist. She has jumped out of 65 airplanes.

Sergeant First Class Helyn Stowe was a “door gunner” flying in helicopters.

Patrick and Stowe have a combined 45 years of service in the U.S. Army.

But in those four decades, there were many times they stood out for being the only woman.

“I’d probably have to go back over my entire army career because I was the only woman in the room more often than not,” Patrick said.

Patrick, from Staunton, grew up loving military history and knew she wanted to serve. She joined the military in 1978 spending many years serving overseas before she retired in 2006. When Patrick was commissioned, only 5% of the officers in the U.S. Army were women.

She said there were times she encountered people who didn’t think women belonged in the military.

“My way of dealing with it was to do my best to outperform everybody around me and show that I did belong,” Patrick said.

Like Patrick, Helyn Stowe wanted to serve her country.

Stowe comes from a military family and was the first woman in her family to serve, but she remembers the first few years were hard.

“Sometimes you were invisible. When you had such great ideas, and they could be shot down,” Stowe said.

She worked hard and proved herself.

“I got a lot of ‘Oh, she probably can’t do this,’ and then I got ‘Oh, okay you’re in our team. Good job!’ and that was amazing,” Stowe said.

Stowe was one of the first female engagement team leaders.

Patrick and Stowe said they are proud to see more women serving the country and leading in the military, and hope more will continue to do so.

“I hope that whatever I’ve done in the military and that what I continue to do will pave the way for tiny females like me to stand up and say ‘I can do that,’” Stowe said.

Both Patrick and Stowe remain involved in many military organizations and fundraising efforts.

Stowe has two service dogs, Astro and Zeva, whom she often walks through Staunton.

She said she loves bumping into Patrick when on these walks to chat and be there to support each other.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
Wanted: Tony Alan Shifflett
File image
Venue sues over Virginia’s crowd limit for outdoor weddings
Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to report of individual with gunshot wound Friday morning
Shifflett raised all six of her children in this home but is left with nothing.
Family loses home in Tuesday house fire
A small number of people received a shot of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger...
Virginia Kroger now says it administered ‘empty syringes’ instead of COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Damaging Wind WHSV
WHSV Hail
With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
Thousands of Virginians are getting vaccinated each day, but one group of workers is on the...
Hair stylists, barbers wish to be bumped up to Phase 1C of vaccination to keep clients safe
Alzheimer's Association
Alzheimer’s Association releases their 2021 Facts and Figures Report