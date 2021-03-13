Advertisement

River Information, levels and forecast

Also includes soil moisture information, flooding outlooks
Flooding along Meems Bottom in Mount Jackson, submitted to WHSV by Chris
Flooding along Meems Bottom in Mount Jackson, submitted to WHSV by Chris
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have numerous creeks, streams and rivers across our viewing area. Not all are going to have river monitoring gauges but many do. Here’s some helpful information for you to check whether you plan to be on the water, camp near the water, or if you live near a creek or river. A few things about river and stream monitoring:

  • Not all rivers or creeks will have forecasts. Some are observation data only
  • River forecasts are updated several times a day based on need during heavy rain events
  • Click on the stream/river name to see a graph. Then click on the graph image for even more information.
  • When you click the link below, the map will show a diamond or a round circle where gauges are
  • The diamond represents a gauge that has observation information only. Past to current stage
  • The circle represents a river gauge that includes observation data and a forecast

RIVER AND STREAM: Observations and Forecast

Virginia and West Virginia

How to read a hydrograph

River levels
River levels

Once you clock on a

ACTION STAGE (YELLOW): the stage where the stream could be should be closely monitored by any affected people and begin implementing an action plan

MINOR FLOODING (ORANGE): Minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threat or inconvenience

MODERATE FLOODING (RED): Inundation of structures and roads near streams. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property may be necessary.

MAJOR FLOODING (MAGENTA): Extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations.

Additional River and creek resources

Projected Rainfall: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/qpf/day1-2.shtml

Significant River Flood Outlook: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/nationalfloodoutlook/

Mid-Atlantic River Flood Outlook https://www.weather.gov/marfc/WinterSpring_Flood_Outlook

USGS Daily Streamflow Data: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/rt

Gardening: Precip departure map https://www.weather.gov/marfc/Precipitation_Departures

Soil moisture https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/regional_monitoring/palmer.gif

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/Soilmst_Monitoring/US/Soilmst/Soilmst.shtml#

Snow liquid : https://www.weather.gov/marfc/Snow

Ground water https://groundwaterwatch.usgs.gov/RTNHome.asp

https://www.weather.gov/marfc/WRO

