SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather

Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) Bureau of Insurance (Bureau) encourages Virginians to plan now for potentially severe spring weather.

Weather such as tornadoes, wind, hailstorms, flash floods, lightning and hurricanes are among the weather events that occur in the spring season.

The Bureau encourages Virginians to plan for extreme weather before it occurs by considering the following:

  • Know what your insurance company will and will not cover as well as deductibles you have to pay when filing a claim
  • Create an inventory of belongings such as serial numbers, photos, videos and receipts. Keep electronic copies of your homeowners, auto and other insurance policies with your home inventory Store papers in safe, fireproof and/or waterproof place
  • Reduce the possibility of weather-related damage (clean yard, gutters, trim dead or overhanging trees, reinforce your roof, install impact-resistant windows or hurricane shutters etc.)

To learn more, contact the Consumer Services Section of the Bureau’s Property and Casualty Division toll-free at 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at 804-371-9185.

For additional emergency preparedness information relating to all types of disasters and hazards, click here.

