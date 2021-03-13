Springing ahead: Change your clocks & check your smoke alarms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As we spring forward this weekend, Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia reminds people across the Valley to test your home’s smoke alarms when you turn your clocks ahead.

“Too often, tragedy strikes, and a fire results in a needless death and we find that there were no functioning fire alarms in the home,” Tobia said.

Tobia said you may not need to change all of the batteries, but you should check them. He said just push the button momentarily and if you hear three beeps, that means your alarm is working well.

“We recommend one on each level of a home, as well as one inside each sleeping area,” Tobia said. “It’s common for a smoke alarm to be in the hallway, but studies have shown they don’t necessarily wake people up.”

If you live in Harrisonburg, the Harrisonburg Fire Department can provide you with free smoke alarms, batteries, and carbon monoxide alarms at any fire station in the Friendly City. They will also install them for you if you need assistance.

You can also call the HFD at 540-432-7703 to get more information.

