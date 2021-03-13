Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3

High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 9

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0

Friday, March 12

Broadway 28, Liberty-Bedford 14

Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7

Buffalo Gap 45, Staunton 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson 24

Strasburg 48, Madison County 0

Skyline 49, Central 13

Click here to view scores as they are updated.

