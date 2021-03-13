WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 9

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0

Friday, March 12

Broadway 28, Liberty-Bedford 14

Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7

#whsvendzone week 3 finally feeling like actual spring football! At the half Stuarts Draft is up 42-0. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/k2SAXXacmb — John Hood (@WHSV_John) March 13, 2021

Buffalo Gap 45, Staunton 0

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6

Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson 24

At Bulldog Field in Luray tonight where @LurayHighSchool is playing host to @SJHS_Sports



Highlights tonight on #WHSVEndZone pic.twitter.com/h0zuPSy6cy — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 13, 2021

Strasburg 48, Madison County 0

Skyline 49, Central 13

