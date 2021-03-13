WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 3
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 3 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Tuesday, March 9
Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0
Friday, March 12
Broadway 28, Liberty-Bedford 14
Rockbridge County 38, Waynesboro 6
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 7
Buffalo Gap 45, Staunton 0
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 6
Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson 24
Strasburg 48, Madison County 0
Skyline 49, Central 13
