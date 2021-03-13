Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Top 3 Nominees - 2021 Spring Week 3

Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2021 spring...
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2021 spring season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 3 of the 2021 spring season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 3 of the 2021 spring season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

