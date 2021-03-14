Community members celebrate the life of Doris Harper Allen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday afternoon, friends and family came together to honor the life and legacy of Doris Harper Allen who passed away March 4th at the age of 93.

Many gathered at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg Saturday to walk behind the hearse up the hill of Newtown Cemetery.

Once at the top, they shared stories of Allen’s life, her service and faith, and spoke of her accomplishments.

“She did not consider her life short. She did not consider her life brief. But, she considered her life as being long, as being rich, as being fulfilled, as being fulfilling, and she was not only grateful for that, but check this out, she was ready to go,” Reverend Costella Forney at John Wesley UMC, said.

Allen grew up in the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg and was one of six siblings.

She dedicated her life to service, and will be remembered in the Harrisonburg community and beyond in many ways.

In 2019, Allen received an honorary doctorate degree from James Madison University, and in February of 2021 a building on JMU’s campus was renamed in her honor.

Allen was barred from attending, then Madison College, due to racial barriers at the time, and is the 34th person to receive an honorary doctorate from JMU.

She was also a dedicated staff member in the dining services at the University.

Allen was an author, and wrote two books in her later years, The Way it Was, Not the Way It Is and Jim Crow.

She was a trailblazer and was very active within the NAACP chapter in Harrisonburg and in Huntington, West Virginia where she lived for many years.

Allen’s spirit lives on in her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and the many other lives she touched in her 93 years.

The service ended with the song “Oh Happy Day” by the Edwin Hawkins Singers, which was one of Allen’s favorites.

