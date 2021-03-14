Advertisement

Fire safety on low humidity days

Firefighters see a lot of calls this time of year when humidity is low and the ground is dry.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This time of year, firefighters often respond to a lot of calls.

“We have the dry conditions and the dead materials from winter time. We come into spring before everything is greened up, and we start to get warm temperatures and low humidity, and it creates a perfect atmosphere for a fire to occur,” Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Mullens in Rockingham County said.

Rockingham County had a burn ban in effect Saturday and Sunday, so any open burning was prohibited.

There are several precautions community members should take if they decide to do any open burns or recreational burns.

If you are grilling outside, make sure to keep fire away from anything flammable and have water handy.

Also make sure ashes are properly put out.

Mullens said on a low humidity day, a cigarette can start a fire.

“Most all of the fires that we encounter outside are due to some type of negligence or unattended materials that get away from people. Even hours after you think that ashes may be out, they’re not,” Scott Allison, Battalion Chief in the City of Harrisonburg, said.

In Harrisonburg open burns are illegal, and there are guidelines for recreational fires.

If you wish to learn more about the recreational fire guidelines, you call the fire chief’s office at 540-432-7703.

