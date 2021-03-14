Local funeral home reflects on the last year in the pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past year, many have lost loved ones, jobs, and special milestones.

Social distancing and quarantining has also kept many people away from others.

In the Shenandoah Valley, funeral homes like Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, saw first hand how COVID-19 created barriers for grieving families.

Charlie Rimel, Assistant Manager at Henry Funeral Home, said the saddest part for him is seeing families lose loved ones in nursing homes who they hadn’t seen in a while due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hearing the stories from these families that haven’t been able to see their mom, their dad, brother, sister for that long of period and then the next time they are going to see them is laying in a casket,” Rimel said.

Rimel said the funeral home saw an increase in COVID-19-related deaths around the end of last year through the start of this year, and says this pandemic has taken a mental toll on him and those working around him.

“Having to tell families, you know, you’re only allowed to have this certain amount of people attend the service and there is nothing we can do about it,” Rimel said.

But, there is hopefully a light at the end of the tunnel.

Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference last week that Virginia is outpacing its daily vaccination goal.

“We are now averaging almost 51,000 vaccine doses administered each day in our Commonwealth,” Northam said.

President Biden also announced his plan for all adults to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1st.

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula believes it could be sooner than that in the commonwealth.

“As we look at the supply and the pace and the demand here in Virginia, we really think we will easily meet that May 1st marker and potentially even out pace it by a couple of weeks,” Avula said.

Charlie Rimel said his hope is for things to return to normal soon, so families can give their loved ones the service they would have wanted.

