Mary Baldwin varsity baseball team debuts against Mt. Aloysius

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels’ baseball squad played in its first official varsity game Saturday in Staunton.

The team took the field for a doubleheader against Mt. Aloysius at John Moxie Memorial Stadium.

Buffalo Gap alum Dylan Rankin drove in the Fighting Squirrels’ first run in the opening frame, but MBU dropped the first game 16-5.

