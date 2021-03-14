Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Moffett

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sarah Moffett is a star runner at Fort Defiance High School and student at the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School.

She is all-district three times in cross country, all-district, all-region and all-state in indoor track and she’s all-district and all-region in outdoor track.

Moffett has plenty of accomplishments through her years as a runner, and even with all that, for her it’s about just being a part of the team.

“It’s less about competing and succeeding than just being with the people that I love and care about,” Moffett said.

She is described as a leader for her group of teammates.

“When she was younger, she actually continued to be a leader when there was a little bit of a void in leadership and really strengthened our team,” Fort Defiance cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field coach David Stewart said.

Sarah made the switch from soccer to cross country in middle school, falling in love with the team aspect of her new sport.

“It feels like you have a whole family,” Moffett said. “Every year, you’re back with your family.”

“She strengthens our team because she is a team person,” Stewart said. “We like to talk about our team as a family.”

At the Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School, Sarah thrives academically.

“She has a wonderful work ethic,” Erik Nylander, her calculus teacher at the school, said. “She will just keep working at stuff. It’s putting in the miles kind of thing. It’s the same when it comes to being successful in the classroom.”

Sarah surely puts in the miles in the classroom and as a member of her teams, gaining the respect of everyone she’s around.

“At this point I’ve been seen as an authority figure for so long that people respect me and want to be around me and that’s really cool.”

