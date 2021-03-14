Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
The former Ladd Elementary School will be demolished to make room for the Waynesboro...
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Brush fire in Moorefield, W.Va. Photo captured by Ricky Crites.
Crews respond to large forest fire in Hardy County
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,348 on Saturday

Latest News

In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
This Friday, March 12, 2021 photo released by the Portland Police Bureau shows weapons and...
Portland police: Detained protesters had firearms, bear spray, hammers
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown