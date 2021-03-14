Advertisement

Two bystanders help extinguish fire in Staunton

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire on Henderson St. around 7 Saturday night with someone still possibly inside.

When crews arrived, the fire on the outside of the home was mostly extinguished, and they found that only a couple of dogs were home. They were not injured.

Staunton Fire and Rescue credits two bystanders for working to extinguishing the fire, saying in a Facebook post the damage could have been much worse.

The cause was determined accidental.

