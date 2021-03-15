Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices in Virginia up 67 cents from a year ago

NBC29 File Photo
NBC29 File Photo(NBC29)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices in Virginia have increased by 67 cents from this day in 2020.

After Texas’s winter storm, the national gas price average jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86.

Prices will continue to increase this week, especially following the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly reports showing the second week of a major decline in gasoline stocks and a substantial increase in U.S. demand.

Virginia’s average is $2.74 today, which is up 9 cents from a week ago, and 34 cents from a month ago.

