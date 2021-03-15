Advertisement

ACSO: Waynesboro man charged in relation to robbery

Daryl Wayne Reese of Waynesboro
Daryl Wayne Reese of Waynesboro(Augusta County Sheriff's Office/MRRJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Waynesboro man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened on March 10.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s office, Daryl Wayne Reese, of Waynesboro, was arrested without incident on March 11 and was charged with one count of robbery and one count of process, transport a firearm by a convicted felon.

The press release says the robbery took place in the 2400 block of Jefferson Highway in Augusta County on March 10. Officials say an investigation revealed a woman in her twenties was seated in a car when she was approached by the suspect.

The press release says the victim was robbed at knifepoint of an undisclosed amount of cash, a credit card and a handgun.

Officials say the victim knew the offender, and no injuries were reported.

Reese is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information about the investigation contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

