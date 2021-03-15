Appointments for Dayton DMV Connect event filled; Harrisonburg to host event March 29-31
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With residents throughout Virginia unable to schedule DMV appointments over the past few months, Senator Mark Obenshain and Delegate Tony Wilt announced a DMV Connect Event scheduled for this week in Dayton.
However, according to a recent tweet from Delegate Wilt, all of the available appointments for the Dayton DMV Connect Event have been filled.
Now, Delegate Wilt is pushing Virginians to instead sign up for an appointment for the City of Harrisonburg’s DMV Connect Event.
The event will take place from March 29 through March 31, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Harrisonburg City Hall, located at 409 S. Main Street in Harrisonburg.
Some of the available services include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses and identification cards for adults and children, among others.
The services will be by appointment only, which can be scheduled online at cityofharrisonburg.fullslate.com.
