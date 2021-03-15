Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating report of gunshots on Friday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding a weapons violation case.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, officials responded to the 1500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of gunshots on Friday, March 13, at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The press release says further investigation revealed the shots came from a moving vehicle that was traveling north on Route 340.

Officials say no injuries or property damage was reported.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on this case contact the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

