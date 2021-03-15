Bridgewater football mourns death of former player Isaac Evans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is mourning the death of a former standout player.

According to Virginia State Police, 23-year-old Isaac Evans was killed during a car crash early Sunday morning in Spotsylvania County. Evans was a star cornerback for the Eagles from 2015-2017. He earned First Team All-ODAC honors and intercepted eight passes during his career.

“He was one of those guys that did Division I things in a Division III body,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. “He was a natural at the cornerback position.”

Clark says he learned of Evans’ passing early Monday morning.

“Sometimes life just sucks, it not fair,” said Clark.

Prior to starring at Bridgewater College, Evans was a standout high school football player at James Monroe in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

