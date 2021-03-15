Advertisement

Bridgewater football mourns death of former player Isaac Evans

The Bridgewater College football team is mourning the death of former standout player Isaac...
The Bridgewater College football team is mourning the death of former standout player Isaac Evans. (Photo Courtesy: Bridgewater Athletics).(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is mourning the death of a former standout player.

According to Virginia State Police, 23-year-old Isaac Evans was killed during a car crash early Sunday morning in Spotsylvania County. Evans was a star cornerback for the Eagles from 2015-2017. He earned First Team All-ODAC honors and intercepted eight passes during his career.

“He was one of those guys that did Division I things in a Division III body,” said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. “He was a natural at the cornerback position.”

Clark says he learned of Evans’ passing early Monday morning.

“Sometimes life just sucks, it not fair,” said Clark.

Prior to starring at Bridgewater College, Evans was a standout high school football player at James Monroe in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction process has begun at new location of Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream breaks ground for new location
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,173 on Sunday
With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
House fire reported in Staunton
Two bystanders help extinguish fire in Staunton

Latest News

Michael Christmas is leaving the James Madison men’s basketball program.
Christmas transferring from JMU
Kate Gordon rounds the bases after her second home run of the first inning.
JMU softball explodes for 20-0 win over Rhode Island
FILE
Local NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket breakdown
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Moffett
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Moffett