Christmas transferring from JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Christmas is leaving the James Madison men’s basketball program.

Christmas, a rising junior guard, confirmed his decision to enter the transfer portal to WHSV Monday afternoon. It was first reported by Verbal Commits (verbalcommits.com). Christmas told WHSV he is not considering a return to JMU.

Christmas was recruited to James Madison by former head coach Louis Rowe. He appeared in 48 games and made 17 starts during his two seasons with the Dukes. He averaged 5.9 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and shot 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Three JMU players have recently entered the transfer portal. Jayvis Harvey announced his decision to transfer and Verbal Commits is reporting that TJ Taylor has also entered transfer portal.

