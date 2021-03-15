Coastal Virginia and North Carolina prepare for tourists

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Business owners in Virginia Beach and North Carolina’s Outer Banks are looking forward to a tourist season that is expected to rebound] from the losses suffered during the pandemic last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that hoteliers are on a hiring blitz and preparing for more tourists as more people get vaccinated. Vacation homes are also a large part of the tourist economy. They were a big draw on the Outer Banks last year because of natural social distance that they provide.

They are expected to have the same popularity this year. And many homes are already booked for the peak summer months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.