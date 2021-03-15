Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Little League

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather warms up, Harrisonburg Little League is getting ready for the new season. It is looking for both players and volunteers.

“I think sports is very important,” said Harrisonburg Little League president Dean Warlitner.

“It teaches them to play as a team of course, and then all the athletic abilities they get from playing.”

Warlitner is giving back to the same organization he once played for.

I was approached by, actually, coaches that coached me when I played here and asked me if I wanted to come back and coach and and I did it,” added Warlitner.

“I started coaching in 1995. The best part is teaching the game, baseball, to kids and interacting with the kids.”

Harrisonburg Little League is an all-volunteer organization.

Volunteers coach, serve as team parents and even as board members. The league shut down last March at the start of the pandemic, but board members continued to meet to plan for this year. The players are ready to play ball.

“They’re very excited,” added Warlitner.

“We’ve been having some player clinics on the weekends at Horizons Edge [Sports Campus] and participation has been very high. Kids are ready to go out and play, so they’re excited to come out on days like today and play baseball and softball.”

Practices start the week of April 12 and first pitch is April 14. There is a fee to participate, but scholarships are available if you need help financially.

If you are interested in volunteering or signing up, visit Harrisonburg Little League’s website.

