RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday afternoon, March 15.

The governor live-streamed the vaccinations on his Facebook page, which you can watch below.

