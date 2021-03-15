Harrisonburg police seeking information on Good Samaritan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is seeking information on a Good Samaritan who police say helped to break up an altercation that happened on Friday.

Officials say the altercation happened in the parking lot of the Skyline Village shopping center at 2035 E. Market St. on Friday, March 5.

HPD says the altercation was broken up by an unknown male, and police say they are requesting the community’s assistance to identify the Good Samaritan.

You can contact the Harrisonburg Police Department by calling the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. They can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

