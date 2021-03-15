Advertisement

HPD charges individual in arson-related case

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports an individual has been charged for their involvement in an arson-related case.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), officials responded to a disorderly conduct call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the 100 block of Colonial Drive in Harrisonburg.

The press release says upon arrival, officers found that an ongoing dispute between neighbors had culminated in one resident of the complex, who was “tying trash bags to the doorknob of another residence, pouring an accelerant on the door and lighting it with a match.”

Officials say the fire caused the smoke alarm inside of the common area to go off and the fire extinguished itself.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

According to the press release, Lanae Marie Wenger, 32, of Harrisonburg was charged with arson, two counts of abduction and resisting arrest.

HPD asks anyone who may have additional information regarding the case to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-437-2640 or Crime Stoppers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

