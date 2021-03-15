JMU softball explodes for 20-0 win over Rhode Island

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team took down Rhode Island handily for a doubleheader sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes won the first game 11-1, and the second game 20-0.

JMU scored nine runs in the bottom of the first in game two. Kate Gordon hit two home runs in the frame.

The Dukes set single game records in game two for runs scored (20), home runs (8), total bases (40) and RBI (19).

Alyssa Humphrey pitched both games for the Dukes, allowing just one hit in game one and tossing an no-hitter in game two.

JMU will host East Carolina for a three-game series beginning March 19.

