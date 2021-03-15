Advertisement

JMU softball explodes for 20-0 win over Rhode Island

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team took down Rhode Island handily for a doubleheader sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes won the first game 11-1, and the second game 20-0.

JMU scored nine runs in the bottom of the first in game two. Kate Gordon hit two home runs in the frame.

The Dukes set single game records in game two for runs scored (20), home runs (8), total bases (40) and RBI (19).

Alyssa Humphrey pitched both games for the Dukes, allowing just one hit in game one and tossing an no-hitter in game two.

JMU will host East Carolina for a three-game series beginning March 19.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
The former Ladd Elementary School will be demolished to make room for the Waynesboro...
Ladd Elementary School to become Waynesboro Marketplace
Brush fire in Moorefield, W.Va. Photo captured by Ricky Crites.
Crews respond to large forest fire in Hardy County
Construction process has begun at new location of Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream breaks ground for new location

Latest News

FILE
Local NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket breakdown
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Moffett
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sarah Moffett
Mary Baldwin's Dylan Rankin hits an RBI single.
Mary Baldwin varsity baseball team debuts against Mt. Aloysius
Dukes falls to Drexel in OT
Dukes falls to Drexel in OT