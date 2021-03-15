Advertisement

Lacey Spring Elementary School creates Blessing Box

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

At Lacey Spring Elementary in Rockingham County, school nurse Kim Wallace is looking to help her students in a creative way. She created what’s called a Blessing Box. It is filled with food items and hygiene products for anyone at the school to take and use. It’s located outside to the right of the main school entrance.

Wallace says her hope for the box is to simply give back to her students.

“Just to bless the community and the families and the kids. If they need something to eat, something fast, instead of running out to the grocery store if they don’t have anything in their cabinets. They can come here and just pick up something,” said Wallace.

The school says they are always looking for donations. They just ask all items are non-perishable, unopened, sealed and in their original container.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction process has begun at new location of Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream breaks ground for new location
With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,173 on Sunday
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
Doris Harper Allen
Community members celebrate the life of Doris Harper Allen

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Coastal Virginia and North Carolina prepare for tourists
Pipeline developer awards grants to promote conservation
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,130 on Monday
Daylight Saving Time
AAA: Daylight Saving Time causes higher risk of drowsy driving