Lacey Spring Elementary School creates Blessing Box

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

At Lacey Spring Elementary in Rockingham County, school nurse Kim Wallace is looking to help her students in a creative way. She created what’s called a Blessing Box. It is filled with food items and hygiene products for anyone at the school to take and use. It’s located outside to the right of the main school entrance.

Wallace says her hope for the box is to simply give back to her students.

“Just to bless the community and the families and the kids. If they need something to eat, something fast, instead of running out to the grocery store if they don’t have anything in their cabinets. They can come here and just pick up something,” said Wallace.

The school says they are always looking for donations. They just ask all items are non-perishable, unopened, sealed and in their original container.

