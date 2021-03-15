Advertisement

Local NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket breakdown

FILE
FILE(Bill Wippert (Custom credit) | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket was revealed Sunday night. Here’s a look at the notable local teams in the tournament in their first round matchups:

West Region:

(16) Norfolk State vs. (16) Appalachian State - Winner plays (1) Gonzaga

(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

East Region:

(12) Georgetown vs. (4) Florida State

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

South Region:

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Midwest Region:

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois - *Drexel won 2021 CAA Championship at Atlantic Union Bank Center

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State

