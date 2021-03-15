Local tax expert says file return as soon as possible

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Larry Skillman says it is better to file your return as soon as you can.

“It’s just about covering your bases. Making sure you have got all your income paperwork when you start filing because I know it can be frustrating to the taxpayer if they get stopped, don’t have all their forms or they miss something and it gets rejected or has to be refiled,” Skillman said. He owns a Jackson Hewitt franchise in the Shenandoah Valley.

The Internal Revenue Service has begun distributing the third round of economic payments. One frequently asked question of the agency is how to determine the eligibility for the payment. The IRS explains the following on their website:

“The IRS will use available information to determine eligibility and issue the third payment to eligible people who:

Filed a 2020 tax return.

Filed a 2019 tax return if the 2020 return has not been submitted or processed yet.

Did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return but registered for the first Economic Impact Payment using the special Non-Filers portal last year.

Are federal benefit recipients as of December 31, 2020, who do not usually file a tax return and received Social Security and Railroad Retirement Board benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veteran benefit recipients in 2020. The IRS is working with these agencies to get updated information for 2021 to assist with stimulus payments at a date to be determined. IRS.gov will have more details.”

“This time around it is not going to be dependent on their age if they are dependent on your tax return, child or even they are an adult that you claim as a dependent it will be $1400 per eligible person,” Skillman said.

Starting on Monday you can check the status of your third stimulus payment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.