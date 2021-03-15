Advertisement

New Virginia law extends background check deadline for gun sales

Now, state police have 5 business days to run a background check for firearms.
Liberty Arms
Liberty Arms(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam signed 80 bills into law and one of those included House Bill 2128, which extends the background check deadline from three business days to five when purchasing a gun.

Now, Virginia State Police have five business days to complete a background check before a gun can be sold or transferred to someone.

If the background check isn’t back by the fifth business day, the sale can continue.

Matt Hill, Owner of Liberty Arms in Harrisonburg, said he doesn’t believe this will impact their customers significantly because most background checks have come back rather quickly.

“Most people are approved in just moments of us keying in their background check. 99% are approved in the same day,” Hill said.

Hill said more people are visiting his store, as gun sales have been breaking records during the pandemic, and many are first time buyers.

