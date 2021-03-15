Advertisement

Northam kicks off Virginia Women Veterans Week

American flag
American flag(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam kicked off Virginia Women Veterans Week with a proclamation and video message to honor their service and sacrifice.

Virginia Women Veterans Week takes place March 14-20 and it is the fourth year in a row that Virginia is devoting to the women who have served in the United States armed forces.

“Governor Northam initiated Virginia Women Veterans Week when he took office in 2018, coinciding with Women’s History Month, an annual celebration of the vital role of women throughout history and in contemporary society,” a release said.

Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans per population of any state with 108,000 calling the Commonwealth home.

“I personally served on active duty with many women service members who consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, leadership, and unquestioned commitment,” said Northam. “Our Administration will continue working to connect women veterans with the support and resources they need to return to the civilian world as leaders in business, government, education, medicine, and beyond. As a fellow veteran, I remain focused on ensuring women veterans across the Commonwealth are equally valued and served.”

Women are the fastest-growing segment of the state’s veteran population.

For more information, click here.

