Pipeline developer awards grants to promote conservation

(WHSV)
By The Roanoke Times and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have awarded nearly half a million dollars in grants to promote conservation and recreation along parts of the Appalachian Trail.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the money came from a $19.5 million pledge by the developer of the natural gas pipeline that is being built in West Virginia and Virginia.

The bulk of the recent grants will be used to develop the Giles County Trail Center. It will provide restrooms and access to hiking on the Appalachian Trail.

Mountain Valley began construction in 2018. And the work caused widespread environmental problems with muddy runoff from work sites.

The company agreed to help promote conservation and recreation in areas near the Appalachian Trail.

