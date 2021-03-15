Richmond-JMU football game postponed, Dukes pause activities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has had a game postponed for the second straight week.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Monday evening that JMU’s upcoming home game against Richmond (March 20) has been postponed due to “CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.” This news comes after James Madison’s home game against William & Mary this past Saturday was called off due to CoVID-19 issues with the Dukes.

In a statement, JMU went on to say it “has paused all football activities.”

James Madison’s next scheduled game is Saturday, March 27 at William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

