Richmond-JMU football game postponed, Dukes pause activities
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has had a game postponed for the second straight week.
The Colonial Athletic Association announced Monday evening that JMU’s upcoming home game against Richmond (March 20) has been postponed due to “CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.” This news comes after James Madison’s home game against William & Mary this past Saturday was called off due to CoVID-19 issues with the Dukes.
In a statement, JMU went on to say it “has paused all football activities.”
James Madison’s next scheduled game is Saturday, March 27 at William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
