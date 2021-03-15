Senators Capito, Manchin announce grants for mental health, substance abuse prevention and treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Monday more than $12 million in Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grants and Mental Health Block Grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The grants, which total $12,407,512, comes after Senator Manchin introduced the Crisis Care Improvement and Suicide Prevention Act in December 2020. The bill provides an increase of $35 million to the Mental Health Block Grant and includes a five percent set aside for evidence-based crisis care programs, according to a press release from Senator Manchin’s office.

$7,904,019 will go to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, and $4,503,493 will go to the Mental Health Services Block Grant.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.