Senators Capito, Manchin announce grants for mental health, substance abuse prevention and treatment

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Monday more than $12 million in Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grants and Mental Health Block Grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The grants, which total $12,407,512, comes after Senator Manchin introduced the Crisis Care Improvement and Suicide Prevention Act in December 2020. The bill provides an increase of $35 million to the Mental Health Block Grant and includes a five percent set aside for evidence-based crisis care programs, according to a press release from Senator Manchin’s office.

$7,904,019 will go to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, and $4,503,493 will go to the Mental Health Services Block Grant.

