Types of hail damage
What’s the largest hailstone to fall in our area? Also see photos and video of hail damage from across the country.
You may not think of large hail when severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, but on occasion our area will get large hail falling from within severe thunderstorms.
Hail is part of the criteria in severe thunderstorms at 1″ or larger. Typical for our region, hail size is less than 1.50″. On some rare occasions, if a storm updraft is strong enough, we can see large hail.
The largest hailstone in the United States fell in South Dakota in 2010. This beat out the previous record of a 7″ diameter hailstone from Aurora, Nebraska in 2003.
Small hail, around 1″ or smaller can fall at speeds of 9-25mph.
Larger hail, hail about 2-4″ in diameter can fall at speeds of 40-70mph! That can hurt- and that’s only one reason why hail can be so dangerous. Hail can hurt you, can dent your vehicle, crack windshields, damage siding and roofs. If hail falls to where it covers the ground, that can lead to roads being icy and slick, even in the middle of summer. Hail can also lead to large agriculture losses.
Locally, the largest hail stone was 2.75″! That’s the size of a baseball. That large hail fell on two separate occasions in our area.
If you ever look through old archive local newspapers, there are several instances of past large hailstorms. Here’s a clipping from one in Augusta county from June 24, 1897:
Largest hailstone by state
Not every state has a hailstone record but here are a few from our region:
|STATE
|DATE
|HAIL SIZE
|LOCATION
|Virginia
|April 27, 2011
|4.50″
|Saltville
|West Virginia
|1980
|4.50″
|Welch, WV (McDowell County)
|Washington, D.C.
|May 26, 1923
|4.15″
|Washington, D.C.
|Maryland
|June 22, 1915
|4.00″
|Annapolis
