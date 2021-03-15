Types of hail damage

You may not think of large hail when severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, but on occasion our area will get large hail falling from within severe thunderstorms.

Hail is part of the criteria in severe thunderstorms at 1″ or larger. Typical for our region, hail size is less than 1.50″. On some rare occasions, if a storm updraft is strong enough, we can see large hail.

Conditions that would lead to a severe thunderstorm warning (NWS)

The largest hailstone in the United States fell in South Dakota in 2010. This beat out the previous record of a 7″ diameter hailstone from Aurora, Nebraska in 2003.

Small hail, around 1″ or smaller can fall at speeds of 9-25mph.

Larger hail, hail about 2-4″ in diameter can fall at speeds of 40-70mph! That can hurt- and that’s only one reason why hail can be so dangerous. Hail can hurt you, can dent your vehicle, crack windshields, damage siding and roofs. If hail falls to where it covers the ground, that can lead to roads being icy and slick, even in the middle of summer. Hail can also lead to large agriculture losses.

This corn was 5-6 feet tall before getting pulverized by 70-80 mph winds and golf ball hail (or larger) last night near Britt, Iowa. #iawx pic.twitter.com/CtTZCFQ702 — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) July 10, 2017

Locally, the largest hail stone was 2.75″! That’s the size of a baseball. That large hail fell on two separate occasions in our area.

Largest hailstone recorded in our area (whsv)

If you ever look through old archive local newspapers, there are several instances of past large hailstorms. Here’s a clipping from one in Augusta county from June 24, 1897:

Report of a hailstorm in Augusta county (The Staunton Spectator)

Largest hailstone by state

Not every state has a hailstone record but here are a few from our region:

STATE DATE HAIL SIZE LOCATION Virginia April 27, 2011 4.50″ Saltville West Virginia 1980 4.50″ Welch, WV (McDowell County) Washington, D.C. May 26, 1923 4.15″ Washington, D.C. Maryland June 22, 1915 4.00″ Annapolis

