Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,130 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, March 15, Virginia has had 595,865 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,130 case increase since Sunday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 5.4% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

41 additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 10,060.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted some statewide COVID-19 restrictions that had originally been established in December.

Northam says the modified stay-at-home order from midnight through 5 a.m. has been lifted as of Monday, March 1.

Northam also says as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will be expanded to midnight. Outdoor social gatherings can now see up to 25 people, and venues can now hold guests with a 30 percent capacity limit of up to 1,000 people.

During the Feb. 24 briefing, Northam said if downward trends in COVID-19 cases continue, he expects the 30 percent measure to remain the same for venues, but with the 1,000 person capacity limit lifted, by April.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of March 15

By March 15, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 468,730 confirmed cases and 127,135 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,944,508 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,189,352 PCR tests, 226,958 antibody tests and 1,528,198 antigen tests.

At this point, 25,323 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,060 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. March 15.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 25,821 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,285 (+6 from Sunday)

• Bath County - 247

• Buena Vista - 857 (+3 from Sunday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,927 (+7 from Sunday)

• Highland County - 98

• Lexington - 1,137 (+4 from Sunday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,418

• Rockingham County - 6,175 (+3 from Sunday)

• Staunton - 2,492 (+2 from Sunday)

• Waynesboro - 2,185

Outbreaks: 85, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 30 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 7 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 300,583

Lord Fairfax Health District: 18,374 total cases

• Clarke County - 832 (+7 from Sunday)

• Frederick County - 6,952 (+7 from Sunday)

• Page County - 1,861 (+1 from Sunday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,812 (+7 from Sunday)

• Warren County - 2,391 (+8 from Sunday)

• Winchester - 2,526 (+2 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 102, with 47 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 27 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 4 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings, 3 in public safety.

Total tests: 214,641

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of March 15, 1,796,749 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,010,519 people are fully vaccinated.

3,071,715 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of March 15, at least 49,126 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,013.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 135,678 total cases in West Virginia as of March 15.

Grant County: 1,132 total COVID-19 cases (+5 from Sunday)

Hardy County: 1,311 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Sunday)

Pendleton County: 624 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

