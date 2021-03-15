Advertisement

Virginia GOP finalizes nomination process; Liberty University could still see delegates

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s taken months of debate, but Virginia Republicans have reached a final agreement on their spring nomination process.

Party leaders chose an unassembled convention Friday night and say they’re excited a final decision has been made.

“The last three months, we’ve been focused on trying to define the details of how to nominate our candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and it feels good now to get this behind us,” said Rich Anderson, Republican Party of Virginia chairman.

The decision comes after the party initially selected Liberty University as a single drive-up convention site.

GOP leaders later determined that method was not feasible.

Anderson says a number of polling locations across the state will be used instead. He says Liberty could still be an option as one of those spots.

“Which will work very well because obviously if they’re one of 37 [locations], they won’t have the congestion challenges that they would have had, had they been the sole location for the state,” said Anderson.

All the locations will be chosen in the near future. Anderson says those sites will likely be in higher-density areas.

“Probably in the higher population density areas so that you can reduce the travel time for these delegates to the state convention,” said Anderson.

The convention is still scheduled for May 8.

