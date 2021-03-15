Advertisement

Virginia, West Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill on March 16

Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning, March 16th.
Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning, March 16th.(Virginia Department of Emergency Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WHSV) - Tuesday is “Tornado Preparedness Day” in Virginia and West Virginia.

For Virginia, the statewide tornado drill is happening at 9:45 a.m. For West Virginia, the statewide tornado drill is happening at 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service sends a test tornado warning in the form of a monthly required test.

Schools and businesses will need to use their NOAA Weather Radios to take part in the drill. It is suggested that those be turned on by 9:40 a.m.

Local radio, TV and cable stations will also broadcast the test message.

For more information, click here.

