VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Page County on Sunday afternoon, March 14.

According to Virginia State Police (VS), the crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. along Route 677 (Eden Road), just west of Route 667 (Dry Run Road).

Officials say a 2006 Ford Escape was traveling east on Route 677 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

VSP report the driver of the Ford, identified as Pamela M. Shifflett, 38, of Luray, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

