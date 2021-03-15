VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Page County on Sunday afternoon, March 14.
According to Virginia State Police (VS), the crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. along Route 677 (Eden Road), just west of Route 667 (Dry Run Road).
Officials say a 2006 Ford Escape was traveling east on Route 677 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
VSP report the driver of the Ford, identified as Pamela M. Shifflett, 38, of Luray, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
