W.Va. State Police searching for missing hiker at Spruce Knob

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a missing hiker who was last seen in Pendleton County on Thursday.

Police told WHSV on Friday they received a report for three hikers who were missing while hiking in the Monongahela National Forest. They said two of the hikers were found, one male by a vehicle and another male coming out of the forest.

The third hiker, who is a 23-year-old female, is still missing. Police said they believe the woman missing has no previous experience hiking in that area.

Over the weekend, state police used aviation equipment and K-9′s to search the forest but were unable to find her.

As of Monday, police said they were not actively searching for the hiker.

If you have any information on the missing hiker, call West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200.

