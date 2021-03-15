Advertisement

W.Va. State Police searching for missing hiker at Spruce Knob

West Virginia State Police
West Virginia State Police(WDTV)
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a missing hiker who was last seen in Pendleton County on Thursday.

Police told WHSV on Friday they received a report for three hikers who were missing while hiking in the Monongahela National Forest. They said two of the hikers were found, one male by a vehicle and another male coming out of the forest.

The third hiker, who is a 23-year-old female, is still missing. Police said they believe the woman missing has no previous experience hiking in that area.

Over the weekend, state police used aviation equipment and K-9′s to search the forest but were unable to find her.

As of Monday, police said they were not actively searching for the hiker.

If you have any information on the missing hiker, call West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction process has begun at new location of Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream breaks ground for new location
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,173 on Sunday
With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
House fire reported in Staunton
Two bystanders help extinguish fire in Staunton

Latest News

American flag
Northam kicks off Virginia Women Veterans Week
Parents in Virginia push for in-person graduation.
Parents in Virginia push for in-person graduation
Picture of money
Senators Capito, Manchin announce grants for mental health, substance abuse prevention and treatment
Virginia's annual tornado drill is Tuesday morning, March 16th.
Virginia, West Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill on March 16
NBC29 File Image
UVA Health doctor warns people about contagious COVID-19 variants