Advertisement

Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic

‘I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort’
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played for about 15 minutes to applause from the other attendees.

The renowned musician, who lives part-time in the area, said he “wanted to give something back,” The Berkshire Eagle quoted Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative as saying.

The quick concert came exactly one year after Ma started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media in an effort to ease anxiety throughout the early days of the pandemic.

“I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort,” the cellist wrote on Twitter on March 13, 2020.

Since then, Ma has also played surprise pop-up concerts and live-streamed virtual concerts for essential workers and first-responders.

Massachusetts state Rep. William Pignatelli responded to a video posted on social media of the surprise show and praised Ma for bringing people “hope and optimism through his beautiful music.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction process has begun at new location of Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream breaks ground for new location
With spring beginning in less than two weeks on March 20, the State Corporation Commission’s...
SCC warns Virginians to prepare for upcoming severe spring weather
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,173 on Sunday
The fire engine overturned on its way to a reported brush fire in Shenandoah County.
Fire engine overturns on way to respond to brush fire
Doris Harper Allen
Community members celebrate the life of Doris Harper Allen

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan
Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Coastal Virginia and North Carolina prepare for tourists
This Blessing Box is located outside of Lacey Spring Elementary School.
Lacey Spring Elementary School creates Blessing Box
Pipeline developer awards grants to promote conservation