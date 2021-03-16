Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By WSVN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed Monday, colliding with a passing SUV and bursting into flames. The crash killed two on the plane and one passenger in the SUV.

A woman and a boy were pulled from the mangled SUV and taken to Memorial Regional with traumatic injuries. The boy died later Monday.

“We hear like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside and everything was on fire,” said Anabel Fernandez, who lives near where the collision took place.

According to investigators, a Beechcraft had taken off from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m.

Something went wrong shortly after takeoff that forced the pilot to turn around. The plane clipped a power line and fell short of the airport by a few hundred feet.

“The plane could’ve got us all and we’re in shock,” Fernandez said.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police
W.Va. State Police searching for missing hiker at Spruce Knob
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Page Co.
Harrisonburg police seeking information on Good Samaritan
The Bridgewater College football team is mourning the death of former standout player Isaac...
Bridgewater football mourns death of former player Isaac Evans
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden to join road show promoting relief plan with Pa. visit
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Nine jurors selected in Derek Chauvin trial
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea Scrolls