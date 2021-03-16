Broadway off to strong start in spring season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway High School football team has already doubled its win total from the entire 2019 season.

The Gobblers are off to a 2-0 start during the VHSL spring football season after going 1-9 overall during the 2019 campaign.

“Our mentality has changed this year,” said Broadway senior wide receiver Nate Tinnell, who’s considered to be one of the top players in the area. “We went into the offseason kind of tired of being disrespected, tired of being pushed around by everybody and we were determined to change that.”

The Gobblers are led by second-year head coach Danny Grogg. He says the program focused on a change in mentality and culture following a disappointing showing in his first season leading Broadway.

“We got leadership this year,” said Grogg. “We knew what leadership didn’t look like last year. And our guys had to understand what leadership looked like and they are doing a really good job this year of leading this team.”

Junior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller added: “We brought a lot of kids back this year. We knew we were going to have leadership this year that we lacked last year.”

Broadway has wins over East Rockingham and Liberty-Bedford during the spring campaign. Next up is a showdown with undefeated Rockbridge County Friday night in Lexington. Both teams are in contention for a Region 3C playoff berth. The matchup will be featured as the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

