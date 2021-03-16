Advertisement

Broadway off to strong start in spring season

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway High School football team has already doubled its win total from the entire 2019 season.

The Gobblers are off to a 2-0 start during the VHSL spring football season after going 1-9 overall during the 2019 campaign.

“Our mentality has changed this year,” said Broadway senior wide receiver Nate Tinnell, who’s considered to be one of the top players in the area. “We went into the offseason kind of tired of being disrespected, tired of being pushed around by everybody and we were determined to change that.”

The Gobblers are led by second-year head coach Danny Grogg. He says the program focused on a change in mentality and culture following a disappointing showing in his first season leading Broadway.

“We got leadership this year,” said Grogg. “We knew what leadership didn’t look like last year. And our guys had to understand what leadership looked like and they are doing a really good job this year of leading this team.”

Junior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller added: “We brought a lot of kids back this year. We knew we were going to have leadership this year that we lacked last year.”

Broadway has wins over East Rockingham and Liberty-Bedford during the spring campaign. Next up is a showdown with undefeated Rockbridge County Friday night in Lexington. Both teams are in contention for a Region 3C playoff berth. The matchup will be featured as the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week
Brooks leads Hokies back to NCAA Tournament (11 p.m.)
Brooks leads Hokies back to NCAA Tournament (11 p.m.)
Brooks leads Virginia Tech back to NCAA Tournament (6 p.m.)
Brooks leads Virginia Tech back to NCAA Tournament (6 p.m.)
Kenny Brooks has the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team back in the NCAA Tournament.
Brooks leads Hokies back to NCAA Tournament
WHSV sports director TJ Eck is joined by Dan Bonner to discuss the NCAA Tournament.
DIGITAL EXTRA: 1-on-1 with College Basketball TV analyst Dan Bonner