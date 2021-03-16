Central Shenandoah Health District continues to expand vaccine eligibility

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District continues efforts to vaccinate people around the Valley. 37,750 shots have been given to date.

Last week, 8,710 vaccines went into arms. 3,000 of those were single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots.

As of March 15, the CSHD is focusing on those in Phase 1b, people 65 and older, and those 45 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the health district, said they have some very small clinics that are open for people ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, too.

Rodeffer said that the CSHD will not have an influx of Johnson and Johnson vaccines like it did the previous week.

“We’re going to have a bit of a slow week,” Rodeffer said. “We’ve been told by the federal government that it will be a slower Johnson and Johnson delivery for the next several weeks. When it picks up then we will have a much larger supply that we can use for max vaccination efforts.”

Rodeffer said the CSHD is expecting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine supply to ramp up during the last week of March, and they hope that by then, more community partners can get on board.

“Once Johnson and Johnson [vaccines] have been mass-produced and get out there in higher numbers, the pharmacies will be able to get their allotments and start doing the general public as well,” she said.

The CSHD reminds everyone to register for the COVID-19 vaccine or update their registration information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.