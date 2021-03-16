Police investigating shooting incident in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on South Main Street in the area of Interstate 81 exit 243. Police were investigating at both the Super 8 motel and Ramada by Wyndham.

According to HPD, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and transferred to UVA Medical. No other details of the victim were immediately released.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, but they are still investigating. No information about a suspect was made available.

