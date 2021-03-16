Pollen: Current and Forecast

Tuesday

Predominant species: Cedar, elm, juniper, alder, maple, pine

Impact: Very high levels of tree pollen will cause symptoms in almost all sensitive individuals. Low levels of mold spores will cause symptoms in only extremely sensitive individuals.

Allergy Fact: Pollen levels throughout the season will rise and fall depending on temperature and rain, but symptoms typically are consistent with trends for the pollen count. If the amount of pollen in the air has been increasing then symptoms will increase.

Weather’s impact on pollen and mold spores: Rain can promptly remove much, if not all pollen and mold spores from the air. Counts will often rebound soon after the rain stops and the air dries out.

