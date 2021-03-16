UPDATE: Waynesboro police arrest one allegedly involved in single-vehicle crash

UPDATE (3/22/2021) — The Waynesboro Police Department reports Nathan Erik McDaniel, one of the suspects allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened at 511 West Broad Street at the Hair and Body Shop place of business, was arrested on Monday, March 22.

Police announced McDaniel’s arrest on their Facebook page. According to the post, McDaniel is currently being held at Middle River Regional jail with no bond.

You can read the post below. Officials have not released additional information regarding the second suspect allegedly involved in the crash.

Nathan Erik McDaniel was arrested today and is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond. Thanks for all the tips. Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

UPDATE (3/18/2021) — The Waynesboro Police Department is still searching for suspects who were allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened last week.

Officials took to Twitter to share information on one of the suspects.

According to the tweet, Nathan Erik McDaniel, 22, is wanted for reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. Officials say McDaniel is also a “fugitive from justice related to several other previous warrants which have been issued for his arrest,” including strangulation, larceny, domestic assault, capias violation of probation, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

🚨 Wanted Person Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2ApMsLgPac — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) March 18, 2021

Anyone with information regarding McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/16/2021

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday, March 12.

According to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the crash at approximately 3:53 p.m. on Friday to discover a red 1999 Pontiac Firebird crashed into 511 West Broad Street, the Hair and Body Shop place of business.

Officials say they attempted to locate the driver of the vehicle and were advised by witnesses the two occupants fled the crash scene on foot.

Police say the suspects are described as both white males in their mid-twenties.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, whose pictures are included in the Facebook post below, you can contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

On March 12, 2021, at approximately 3:53 PM, WPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of West... Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

