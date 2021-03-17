UPDATE: HPD reports arrest made in relation to stabbing incident

UPDATE (3/18) — According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), Robert Pleasants III, 23, of Harrisonburg has been arrested for malicious wounding in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 16 in the 300 block of Vine Street.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Tuesday night, March 16, at approximately 10 p.m.

According to a press release from HPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Vine Street in Harrisonburg for an in-progress incident involving a possible stab wound.

Police say on location, officers learned that an argument led to a physical altercation, during which one male was stabbed with a knife.

The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of his wound, which officials say appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the altercation appears to have been an isolated incident between acquaintances.

The case remains active, and HPD asks anyone who may have related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

