Advertisement

UPDATE: HPD reports arrest made in relation to stabbing incident

File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg
File image of a Harrisonburg police cruiser on a street in downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (3/18) — According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), Robert Pleasants III, 23, of Harrisonburg has been arrested for malicious wounding in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 16 in the 300 block of Vine Street.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Tuesday night, March 16, at approximately 10 p.m.

According to a press release from HPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Vine Street in Harrisonburg for an in-progress incident involving a possible stab wound.

Police say on location, officers learned that an argument led to a physical altercation, during which one male was stabbed with a knife.

The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of his wound, which officials say appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the altercation appears to have been an isolated incident between acquaintances.

The case remains active, and HPD asks anyone who may have related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday
This event will be the 23rd annual Blacks Run clean-up.
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Blacks Run stream in Harrisonburg, VA
Blacks Run Clean-up Day & Arbor Day Tree Planting Event
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week
Broadway and Rockbridge County to meet in EndZone Game of the Week