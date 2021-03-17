Advertisement

Treasury: $242 billion in new stimulus checks already sent

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion since President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week.

The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits, which recipients starting seeing in their bank accounts last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

In addition, Treasury has mailed out roughly 150,000 checks worth about $442 million.

Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals.

Treasury said the first batch of payments went to eligible taxpayers who provided direct-deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. Included were people who don’t typically file a return but who used a non-filers tool at IRS.gov last year to be included in two earlier rounds of COVID-19 relief payments.

Officials said additional batches of payments will be sent in coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.

No action is needed by most taxpayers to receive the payments, which will be automatic and similar to how people received their first and second round of economic impact payments in 2020.

The payments, which are being made to cushion the blow from the coronvirus pandemic, started with $1,200 payments in the first round last spring and $600 payments in a second round of payments approved by Congress in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to unsealed charging documents written by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop of...
Fishersville man accused of assaulting officers at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Family searching for missing hiker near Spruce Knob
A woman was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Woman struck by vehicle in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,082 on Thursday
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
One week later, W.Va. State Police still searching for missing hiker

Latest News

Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
VDOT announces overnight I-81 lane closures scheduled for weekends in March, April
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at...
Biden picks former senator who flew in space to lead NASA
A Hawaii mother said her daughter with autism couldn't board a flight without a mask even with...
Southwest turns away family after their child with autism could not wear a mask
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,632 on Friday