3 women sue Texans QB Deshaun Watson for alleged sex assault

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Three masseuses are suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault. They accuse the star player of a “disturbing pattern” of behavior toward women.

The lawsuits were filed this week.

The 25-year-old has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said he looks forward to clearing his name. He said in a Tuesday statement, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

A lawyer for the women did not immediately respond to questions. A Houston police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether any of the incidents were reported to police.

According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon and Georgia and work giving massages.

