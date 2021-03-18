Brooks leads Hokies back to NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kenny Brooks has the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team back in the NCAA Tournament.

Brooks is his fifth season as head coach of the Hokies, who were awarded a No. 7 seed in the bracket and will play No. 10 seed Marquette in the first round Sunday afternoon. It marks Virginia Tech’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2006.

“It’s been five years in the making for me and this era where we have been trying to get Virginia Tech women’s basketball back to respectability, back to the glory days, back to where they belong,” said Brooks during a recent Zoom press conference. “It didn’t come easy. A lot of blood, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears. A lot of trials and tribulations.”

The Hokies went 14-9 overall during the regular season. Sunday’s game against Marquette tips off at 12 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. The entire women’s NCAA Tournament will be played in San Antonio, Texas.

Brooks is a native of Waynesboro, Virginia and served as the head coach of the JMU women’s basketball program for 14 years. He is the all-time winningest coach in the Dukes’ program history and led James Madison to six NCAA Tournament appearances.

